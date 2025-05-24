Tourists Fall on Wrong Side of Pitcher's Duel Barnburner

ASHEVILLE, NC - While the arms were dominant for the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at McCormick Field, the Greensboro Grasshoppers were a blade better as they secured a 2-1 victory to win the series.

Anderson Brito was tabbed with the start and threw his longest outing of the year. The righty went 6.0 innings, allowing just one run while striking out five. He gave up a leadoff homer to begin the night, but immediately settled in and finished with 71 pitches.

The Tourists (19-26) evened the score, tagging the Grasshoppers (31-13) in the home half of the first. Joseph Sullivan led off with a single, then later touched home on a Drew Vogel sacrifice fly.

Crickets rang throughout the stadium as neither offense scored again for the next seven innings. Deciding the game in the ninth for the third time this series, Greensboro scored a run on a fielder's choice after loading the bases with one out. Reliever Juan Bello (1-3) tossed in three frames while striking out five, but was given the loss.

Finalizing the six-game series tomorrow with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch, Asheville looks to get off the schnide to snap its four-game slide.







