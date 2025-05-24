Scott Wins Series with Third Walk-Off of the Week

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Series victory hanging in the balance, Quincy Scott stepped to the plate. After pinch-running for Arturo Disla in the ninth, Scott filled in at first base, walked in his first plate appearance, then won the game in his second. Scott's two-run single in the bottom of the 12th ensured a 2-1 victory for Hub City over Rome on Saturday, the third walk-off win of the series.

The Spartanburgers got a fantastic pitching performance from five different arms, including starter D.J. McCarty, who set a new season-high with 5 innings pitched, all of which were scoreless. McCarty spun six strikeouts and stranded five runners on base. Seth Clark tossed a scoreless sixth, then two zeros apiece from Dylan MacLean and Wilian Bormie got the Spartanburgers to the 10th. Althought Josh Mollerus (W, 6-0) ceded a run in the 12th, his two innings were good for his league-leading sixth victory.

Rome's arms were just as good through the first 11 innings. Starter Garrett Baumann, Tyler LaPorte, Isaac Gallegos and Ryan Bourassa put up zeros as the Spartanburgers struggled to find the game-winning run. L.J. McDonough (L, 1-2) gave up the Scott single in the 12th.

Bormie began the extras on a passed ball that saw automatic runner Mac Guscette advance to third with no outs. Bormie stranded the potential first run of the game at third with a pair of looking strikeouts and a popup.

Hub City loaded the bases in the tenth with a pair of walks, but Anthony Gutierrez struck out to end the threat. Mollerus began the 11th inning with a groundout before erasing the automatic runner on a fielder's choice. A flyout finished off the top of the inning, maintaining the zero-zero score.

Yeison Morrobel grounded out to begin the bottom of the 11th, which advanced Gutierrez, the automatic runner, to third with one out. A strikeout and groundout again ended a chance for Hub City to walk off the game. Guscette singled in the first run of the game in the top of the 12th. Mollerus battled back to strand a pair of runners and limit the damage to just a single run in the top of 12th.

Rome brought in McDonough to try and protect the one-run lead in the bottom of the inning. He started the frame with a walk to Danyer Cueva. A sac-bunt from Keith Jones advanced the automatic runner Julian Brock and Cueva, setting up two runners in scoring position. Rome intentionally walked Dylan Dreiling to face Scott, who smashed a ball into the left-center field gap to score two runs and win the game for Hub City.

The Spartanburgers try for a fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon to finish the series. Hub City turns to RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-4, 3.24 ERA). Rome returns to RHP Adam Maier (3-2, 4.83 ERA) on the mound. First pitch of the series finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







