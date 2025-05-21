Spartanburgers to Retire Jake Burger's No. 21 Jersey

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers, High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are honored to announce the retirement of Rangers infielder Jake Burger's No. 21 jersey in a special ceremony at Fifth Third Park. The ceremony will take place on July 29 as part of Baseball is for Everyone Night, presented by the Carolina Miracle League, when the Spartanburgers host the Winston-Salem Dash. This gesture commemorates Burger's unwavering commitment to raising awareness for Down syndrome.

Jake Burger adopted the No. 21 jersey to honor his daughter, Penelope, who was born with Down syndrome. The number symbolizes Trisomy 21; the extra chromosome associated with the condition. Through this act, Burger aims to spread awareness and support families affected by Down syndrome. Burger and his family also started the Burger Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

"The support from the Rangers community has been incredible," said Burger. "My platform to be able to spread awareness on the issue [of Down syndrome] is why I chose 21. I don't look at this number as my number - I look at it as so many families and so many people's number."

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place on July 29, prior to the series opener between Hub City and Winston-Salem, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, at Fifth Third Park. The event will feature a pre-game tribute, a video message from Jake Burger, and a special unveiling of the retired jersey. Fans are encouraged to attend and participate in this meaningful occasion.

The Spartanburgers will sell special merchandise before, during and after the game; all proceeds from the unique items will go to the Burger Family Foundation.

