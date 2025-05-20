Dreiling Goes Yard But Hub City Drops Game One to Rome

May 20, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C - Riding a three-game winning streak, the Spartanburgers returned home with a crack at a team tied for the South division lead, the Rome Emperors. In the series opener, Dylan Dreiling mashed his fourth home run of the campaign, but the Emperors (22-18) hit two homers to beat the 'Burgers (20-20) by a 6-3 final.

Leandro Lopez (L, 2-3) took the ball for the Spartanburgers, and despite a hard-luck loss, set a new career best with six complete innings. The right-hander allowed runs in the second and third but retired nine straight batters to end his outing. Lopez struck out four Emperors throughout his time on the mound.

Hub City struck first against Rome starter Adam Maier (W, 3-2) right out of the gate. Keith Jones II walked and advanced to third on another base on balls and a groundout. Arturo Disla smoked a line drive to deep left-center field. After center fielder Lizandro Espinoza chased down the screamer, Jones tagged from third and scored to put the 'Burgers in front, 1-0.

The Emperors quickly responded in the top of the second as E.J. Exposito clubbed a solo home run over the left-field wall to tie the game. The 'Burger bats threatened in the second, but Hub City stranded the bases loaded. Rome grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the third; Patrick Clohisy blooped a double down the left field line to score Espinoza from first.

Maier settled in and quieted the Spartanburgers from the third through fifth. Lopez did not allow a run the rest of the way through the sixth either. After clean relief appearances for Giomar Diaz for Rome and Dylan MacLean for Hub City, the Emperors provided a challenge to Anthony Susac in the eighth. After another double from Clohisy, Titus Dumitru singled home an insurance run. Rome got another baserunner after the second out, then Ambioris Tavarez pummeled a three-run homer, blowing open the Emperors' advantage.

The Spartanburgers responded in the bottom half against new reliever Ryan Bourassa. Dylan Dreiling clubbed a home run of his own that also scored Jones after another walk. Hub City could not challenge LJ McDonough on the mound in the ninth, however. Trailing by three, the Spartanburgers went down in order to end the contest.

Game two between the Spartanburgers and Emperors begins at 6:35 p.m. ET Wednesday. Right-hander Aidan Curry (1-1, 8.15 ERA) makes his fifth start for Hub City, while southpaw Herick Hernandez (0-3, 6.67 ERA) pitches for the eighth time this season. Fans are encouraged to show up an hour before first pitch to take photos with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements and his No. 51 racecar, as part of Spartanburga Nights presented by Spartan Waste.







