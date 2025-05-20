Renegades Dashed by Winston-Salem in Series Opener

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-1 to the Winston-Salem Dash in their series opener on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium. The contest marked the first meeting between the teams since 2022.

The Renegades struck first in the top of the second against Tanner McDougal. Omar Martinez walked, Jackson Castillo singled, and then Josh Moylan blooped a double down the left field line to bring in Martinez and give Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Carr stranded five runners on base in the first three innings before the Dash rallied in the fourth. Sammy Zavala laced an RBI single to right to score Alec Makarewicz to tie the game at 1-1, and two batters later Jeral Perez ripped a three-run homer to left to put the Dash in front 4-1. Carr (0-2) got the loss while going 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three.

The game settled into a battle of the bullpens from there, with Winston-Salem using five relievers over the final seven innings of the game to shut out the Renegades while allowing just two combined hits.

Tony Rossi and Tyrone Yulie each tossed scoreless innings in back of Carr, but Geoff Gilbert allowed two insurance runs to score in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Dash lead to 6-1.

Despite a two-out single from Brenny Escanio in the ninth, the 'Gades went down quietly to end the game. Escanio was the only Renegades batter to reach base after the fifth inning, and recorded Hudson Valley's first hit since the fourth.

The Renegades and Dash continue their series on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Carlos Lagrange (3-2, 3.45) gets the start for Hudson Valley, opposed by Winston-Salem LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 9.82).

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 26 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Exciting promotions include Fast Food Night on May 27, Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on May 28 and FRIENDS Night on May 29 with a FRIENDS Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 guests. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

26-13







