Hot Rods and Drive Washed Out, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greenville Drive has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 21 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, starting at 5:30 PM CT. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at Bowling Green Ballpark at 5:00 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.