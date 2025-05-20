Rincon Slam Gives Claws 6-4 Tuesday Win over Brooklyn

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bryan Rincon put the BlueClaws ahead with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh and Jersey Shore topped Brooklyn 6-4 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (15-23) leveled the season series at three apiece with the Cyclones (26-13), who had their six game win streak snapped.

Rincon, who was a double shy of the cycle, drove in five in the win while Jaydenn Estanista earned his second save.

The win was the 161st as BlueClaws manager for Greg Brodzinski, the most by a manager in team history.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run by Dylan Campbell. It was his fifth of the season.

Brooklyn went on to tie the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Ramon Hernandez. They took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Jacob Reimer. The third baseman drove in Carson Benge, who had tripled with one out in the inning. Marco Vargas added an RBI single in the inning to push the lead to 3-1 before BlueClaws starter Casey Steward came out of the game.

Ethan Chenault came on and immediately got Chris Suero to ground into a double play.

Steward's was charged with three runs in 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and five walks.

The BlueClaws got back in the game in the bottom of the fifth. Bryan Rincon's RBI triple cut the lead to 3-2, but Jersey Shore stranded the tying run at third base. Brooklyn added an unearned run in the seventh off Christian Tortosa.

Rincon's grand slam came after a singled and two walks off Raimon Gomez. It was the first BlueClaws grand slam since Jordan Dissin hit one on June 11th last year in Greensboro.

Augusto Calderon (1-0) got one out and earned the win. Andrew Baker threw a 1-2-3 eighth and Estanista a 1-2-3 ninth.

The teams will continue their series on Wednesday at 11:05 am. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.