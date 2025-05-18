Arnold, Prado Homer in 6-4 Sunday Win

May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Zach Arnold and Elio Prado both homered as the BlueClaws finished their series in Wilmington with a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

The BlueClaws dropped four of six in their first series of the season with the Blue Rocks.

Wilmington got a run in the first inning when Seaver King stole third and scored on a throwing error. The BlueClaws, however, responded with three runs in the top of the second. Bryson Ware doubled in two and Cole Roberts followed with an RBI single to score Ware and extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Zach Arnold hit his second home run of the season in the top of the fourth to push the BlueClaws lead to 4-1. Wilmington, however, got one back in the bottom half on an RBI single from Marcus Brown. The BlueClaws pushed the lead to 6-2 in the sixth on Elio Prado's first home run as a BlueClaw.

Jersey Shore starter Micah Ottenbreit gave up two runs, one earned, in four innings. The right-hander was in the game as the starter on Friday, but did not pitch after a 99 minute rain delay in the top of the first inning.

Estibenzon Jimenez came on in the fifth and allowed just a two-run home run to TJ White in the bottom of the eighth inning that cut the lead to 6-4. That, however, was all they would get off the right-hander, who got the last 15 outs and improved to 4-1 on the season.

Prado and Arnold each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws return home and open a series with Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.