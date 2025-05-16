BlueClaws to Host May 22nd Sand Bar Pop-Up Party for the Gaslight Anthem Merch Collab Launch

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - As part of the launch of the special merchandise collaboration between the BlueClaws and The Gaslight Anthem on May 22nd, the BlueClaws announced there will be a pop up party that night in the Sand Bar!

The event will include haircuts from Idle Hands Barbershop of Bradley Beach, owned by The Gaslight Anthem bassist Alex Levine. A portion of the proceeds from the haircuts will benefit BlueClaws Charities.

First pitch is at 6:35 pm and gates open at 5:30 pm. It's also Thirsty Thursday, presented by 95.9 WRAT, with $2 Coors and Coors Light cans available in the Sand Bar and concourse-wide.

The band will be in attendance at the game, with some members throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. This will also be the first chance fans have to purchase merchandise from the special collection. This exclusive merchandise will be available for fans inside the ballpark and later online.

The night wraps up with post-game fireworks too!

The BlueClaws have also launched a limited ticket and merch package available now, which includes the following:

One game ticket to the May 22nd game

Your choice of an Official League wool or corduroy hat from the new collection

Guaranteed merch access (quantities are limited-first come, first served)

Hat pickup available during the game in the Sand Bar, located along the left field concourse

The full collection will be released online at store.thegaslightanthem.com/ and blueclaws.milbstore.com/ on May 22nd. The collection will include the wool and corduroy hats, and four premium outerwear options.







