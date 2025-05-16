Espinoza Homers in Third-Straight Game, Emps' Unable to Squash 'Hoppers

Rome Emperors shortstop Lizandro Espinoza

GREENSBORO, NC - Rome's leadoff batter, Lizandro Espinoza became just the twelfth Emperor in the last decade to homer in three-straight games, but the Emperors were once again unable to put away the Grasshoppers Thursday, losing 5-4.

Titus Dumitru's second homer of the series jumpstarted the Emperors offense in the first inning, crushing an 0-0 fastball down the left field line. Dylan Shockley followed suit in the second, sending a 2-2 curveball into the bleachers beyond the left field wall for his first homerun of 2025. And then, Espinoza's third home run in as many days also came in solo fashion to put the Emperors up 3-2 in the second.

If Espinoza is able to homer for a fourth-straight game on Friday, he would be the first in franchise history to do so.

Herick Hernandez started the game on the mound for the Emperors, but again Greensboro's extra-base hits chased him from the game with two outs in the sixth. Hernandez saw balls leave the yard from Javier Rivas (two-run in the first), Geovanny Planchart (solo in the fifth) and Esmerlyn Valdez (solo in the fifth). All five earned runs for the Grasshoppers were charged to Hernandez in the losing effort.

Will Verdung raised his season average to .290 following his 3-for-4 day at the plate. Reliever LJ McDonough struck out the side for the second consecutive appearance. His ERA now sits at 2.13 over 12.2 innings.

Coming into the series with Greensboro, Rome owned a 17-3 record when scoring first. They have now lost back-to-back games to the Grasshoppers after being the first to score. Game four on Friday is set for 6:30PM ET with Riley Frey scheduled to throw for the Emperors.

