Drive End up 1 Fry Short in 3-2 Loss to the Burgers from Hub City

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive's ninth-inning rally came up just short on an otherwise forgetful Friday night, as the Hub City Spartanburgers held on for a 3-2 win at Fluor Field to get on the board in the six-game series at in Greenville.

Greenville (17-20) managed just one hit through the first seven innings against Spartanburgers starter David Davalillo before breaking through for two runs in the ninth, but the late surge wasn't enough to overcome a quiet night at the plate. The Drive reverted back to their early season struggles with runners in scoring position, going only 1-for-6 and leaving 6 on base. While nearly clean on the defensive end, the struggles at the plate were simply too much to overcome on Friday night.

Davalillo (2-0) was dominant, striking out seven and allowing only one hit over seven scoreless innings. After Greenville scratched across two runs against reliever Adonis Villavicencio in the final frame to make things interesting, Eric Loomis entered and earned his first save by striking out two to strand the tying run 90 feet away at third.

Hub City (18-19) opened the scoring in the first inning when Dylan Dreiling's two-out RBI single plated Danyer Cueva. That 1-0 lead held until the eighth, when the Spartanburgers added two insurance runs on RBI walks by Julian Brock and a single by Gleider Figuereo.

Greenville's bats finally showed signs of life in the ninth. Yophery Rodriguez led off with a infield single and scored on a triple to deep left-center by Nelly Taylor. Antonio Anderson followed with an RBI infield single to cut the deficit to one. After a wild pitch and an error put the tying run 90 feet away, Hudson White struck out looking to end the game.

Noah Dean (0-1) took the loss for Greenville, allowing one run over 4 2/3 innings. Dean looked to settle in and pitched well after the first inning run on the Dreiling single. Darvin Garcia surrendered two runs in relief.

Taylor finished 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Dreiling and Disla each had two hits to pace the Spartanburgers' eight-hit attack.

The Drive still maintain a 3-1 lead in the series and will look to bounce back in Saturday's fifth game of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 pm at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.