Renegades Announce All-New Most-Improved Students Program

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce today an all-new "Most-Improved Student" initiative for 2025, celebrating the academic achievements of our local students.

The goal of the program is to give teachers a way to recognize and reward their most-improved student from each class. Students who are nominated will earn one (1) complimentary ticket to the Renegades game on Sunday, June 1 at Heritage Financial Park as well as a certificate of achievement.

"We are excited to introduce another new school initiative focused on recognizing and rewarding students for their hard work and dedication throughout the school year," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are looking forward to celebrating our most improved students for their dedication to learning and improvement."

Teachers can nominate a Most-Improved Student by contacting Aiden Knowles at aiden@hvrenegades.com to receive materials that they will be able to pass along to their students, including a link to where the complimentary tickets can be redeemed. Parents and family members may purchase additional tickets to celebrate their child's accomplishment at the ballpark through the link sent to redeem the complimentary ticket.

The program is open to students from Grades K through 12 from school districts in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Westchester, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties.

The inaugural Most-Improved Student Day in 2025 is Sunday, June 1 vs Wilmington. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m. Students who are nominated for Most Improved Student will be able to take place in a pregame parade around the warning track at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades offer many school programs, which you can learn more about at www.hvrenegades.com/schools.







