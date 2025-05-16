Hot Rods Washed out Friday, Doubleheader Saturday

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists game scheduled for 6:35 PM CT on Friday, May 16, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 17, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games starting at 4:05 PM CT. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.