Davalillo's Dandy Snaps Losing Streak

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C - Mired in a seven-game losing streak, the Spartanburgers needed a special performance. Friday, they watched a master at work. Starter David Davalillo (W, 2-0) delivered the best pitching effort of the season, tying a career-high seven scoreless innings to help Hub City (18-19) to a 3-2 win over Greenville (17-20) at Fluor Field.

After a Dylan Dreiling RBI single in the first, the 'Burgers held a fragile 1-0 lead for the next six frames. In the top of the eighth, Hub City pushed two runs across, giving Eric Loomis (S, 1) the cushion he needed to close out the bottom of the ninth.

Davalillo was spectacular through the first seven innings. The right-hander retired eight Drive batters in a row to start and painted the corners all evening to the tune of seven strikeouts. Greenville only managed one hit, an infield single, against the No. 29 prospect in the Rangers organization.

Even better for Hub City, Davalillo was pitching with the lead. The Spartanburgers jumped ahead in the top of the first, as Drive starter Noah Dean (L, 0-1) walked Danyer Cueva, who came around to score two batters later when Dreiling drove him in.

As Davalillo continued to excel, the 'Burger bats stranded runners on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings. After the righty's seventh and final inning, Hub City added insurance. Greenville right-hander Darvin Garcia allowed three straight singles to Arturo Disla, Dreiling and Yeison Morrobel; Julian Brock then walked Disla in with the bases loaded. Gleider Figuereo welcomed righty Adam Smith to the ballgame with an RBI single, scoring Dreiling and advancing the Spartanburgers' lead to 3-0.

Adonis Villavicencio posted a zero in the bottom of the eighth, but things got hairy in the ninth. Two infield singles and a triple off the center field wall cut the Hub City lead to one. Loomis was quickly summoned from the bullpen to shut down the rally. Despite an infield error, the righty kept Greenville from scoring and struck out two of the final three outs to end the contest.

The victory snaps a seven-game losing streak, which was the longest-running downfall in the South Atlantic League through the first 36 games of the year. Hub City is 2.5 games out of first place after Friday's win. The 'Burgers hope to make it two in a row Saturday when RHP D.J. McCarty (0-2, 11.34 ERA) faces off against Greenville southpaw Peyton Tolle (1-2, 3.66 ERA) at 6:45 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.