Grasshoppers Extend Win Streak over the Emperors with a 4-1 Victory Friday Evening

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Antwone Kelly

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers extended their win streak over the Emperors while a 4-1 victory on Friday evening. The Grasshoppers improved to 26-11 on the season while the Emperors fell to 20-17. Greensboro outhit Rome, 5-3 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Designated hitter, Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed behind as he went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Keiner Delgado, P.J. Hilson, and Jesus Castillo.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Titus Dumitru as he went 1-4 with one RBI. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Austin Machado and Jace Grady.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Antwone Kelly as he tallied eight strikeouts and only gave up one free base on five innings of work. Kelly recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season. Jack Carey tallied his first hold while Landon Tomkins recorded his fourth save.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Riley Frey as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up one hit and one earned run on four innings of work. Frey took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 0-1 on the season.

