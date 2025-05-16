Aberdeen Has Renegades Streaking in Wrong Direction

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their second straight game to the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-3 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Despite being charged with four runs, starter Josh Grosz allowed just three hits across five innings while striking out six. The right-hander has struck out six or more batters four times in six starts this season.

In the third Aberdeen brought home four runs. Ryan Stafford singled and Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached on an error by Josh Grosz. Vance Honeycutt walked to load the bases. The next batter, Aron Estrada, hit a three-run triple to put the IronBirds in front 3-0. Estrada later scored on a groundout by Leandro Arias.

Hudson Valley got on the board with a Jace Avina solo home run in the sixth, his second long ball of the season. With the homer, Avina extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the second-longest streak in the South Atlantic League.

The Renegades bullpen continued their stellar form, as Chris Kean and Matt Keating combined for four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. In the last eight games, the unit has thrown 30.1 frames while being charged with just one earned run.

In the ninth Jackson Castillo walked and scored two batters later on an RBI double by Jose Colmenares. Josh Moylan was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Anthony Hall then singled to drive in Colmenares, making it 4-3. However, Brendan Jones grounded out with the tying run at third to end the game.

On Saturday night, the Renegades will look for their second win of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 1.97) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Ty Weatherly (0-2, 6.66) toes the rubber for Aberdeen.

Saturday's game is Open Mic Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jace Avina bobblehead presented by TWC Landscaping + Pools, commemorating his home run robbery that earned MiLB Play of the Month in August 2024.

Renegades Record:

24-12







