What's Coming up for the Emperors?

May 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







What's Next for the Rome Emperors?

Even though our beloved ball club is out of town for a two-week road trip. We want to make sure you are kept in the loop for everything coming to AdventHealth Stadium this upcoming week and next, baseball related or not!

The Carnival is Back (5.22 - 6.1)

Get ready for summer fun as the Reithoffer Shows Carnival rolls back into town at AdventHealth Stadium from May 22nd to June 1st! Experience the thrill of the rides, indulge in classic carnival treats, and enjoy games for all ages. Make it a full day of entertainment-catch a Rome Emperors game and then head straight to the midway for unforgettable memories under the lights. Don't miss this family-friendly event!

Business Special (5.28)

Take a break from the office and join the Rome Emperors for a special noon first pitch on Wednesday, May 28th at AdventHealth Stadium. This midweek game against the Asheville Tourists offers a unique opportunity for local businesses and professionals to enjoy an afternoon of baseball. Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding employees, or simply looking for a team-building outing, this game provides a relaxed atmosphere to connect and unwind. Don't miss out on this special event-secure your tickets today and make it a memorable afternoon with the Rome Emperors!

Malmö Oat Milkers Night Part 2 (5.30)

Get ready for a night of quirky fun as the Malmö Oat Milkers return to AdventHealth Stadium for one night only! As part of Oatly's partnership with Minor League Baseball, the Rome Emperors will rebrand to the Oat Milkers on Friday, May 30th. This unique event pays homage to Oatly's hometown in Sweden and offers fans a chance to experience baseball in a whole new way.

Expect oat milk carton first pitches, Oat Milkers trivia, and the opportunity to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day." It's a fun-filled evening that combines America's pastime with a touch of Swedish charm. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience-join us for a game that's as sweet as it is memorable!

Salute To Service Night (5.31)

Join the Rome Emperors on Saturday, May 31st, for Salute to Service Night at AdventHealth Stadium-a heartfelt evening honoring our nation's heroes. The team will take the field in specialty military-themed jerseys, worn for one night only. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off immediately following the final out. Come out and show your appreciation for those who serve-it's a night of baseball and gratitude you won't want to miss.

Sunday Funday (6.1)

Bring the whole family out for Sunday Funday, where kids 12 and under get in FREE and receive a food voucher, all thanks to our friends at AdventHealth! The fun doesn't stop at the final out - kids can run the bases and play catch in the outfield after the game. It's the perfect way to wrap up the weekend with baseball, food, and unforgettable memories!







