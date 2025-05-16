Wilmington Outlasts Jersey Shore in 2-1 Win

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-24) battled the elements in a 2-1 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (13-22) on Friday, May 16, at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Alex Clemmey got the start for Wilmington, however, only faced four batters as lightning struck and forced the game to go into a one hour and 39 minute delay. Play resumed at 8:33 p.m. with runners on the corners and two outs for Elio Prado, who was in the midst of an at-bat with a 1-1 count before the delay, but new pitcher Peyton Glavine was able to end the top of the first without even throwing a pitch, as he picked off Bryan Rincon, who was cut down trying to swipe home on a double steal.

"It was a really good call by skipper," Glavine said. "He gave me the pickoff and I was 'man,' I wasn't expecting that. I guess the runner wasn't either so it was awesome. It was a lot of fun."

The Blue Rocks opened up the scoring for the day in the bottom of the third. Armando Cruz dropped a ball down the right field line, just past the outstretched glove of Dylan Campbell, for a leadoff triple and after a pair of outs, Seaver King scored him with an infield single to put the Rocks up one entering the fourth.

"Once it got over the pitcher's head, I trust my speed and I trust my ability to play the game," King said. "I knew I had to haul it down the line and whatever happened, happened."

Jersey Shore knotted the score up at one in the fifth. With one out in the inning, Bryson Ware smacked a double to dead center field for his fourth of the year and would later advance to third two batters later after a bunt from Bryan Rincon. Then with two outs, Ware crossed home after a wild pitch from Yeuris Jimenez, who replaced Glavine at the start of the inning.

A leadoff double from King in the sixth helped the Blue Rocks reclaim the lead, as he came around to score just five pitches later after an RBI double from Caleb Lomavita gave Wilmington a 2-1 lead, where it stayed after three shutout innings from Jared Simpson and Samuel Vasquez closed the door on any potential BlueClaws comeback.

The arms of Glavine, Jimenez, Simpson and Vasquez combined to give up just three hits, one run, four walks and 14 strikeouts across 8.1 innings of relief. Offensively, King, Lomavita, and Cruz all recorded multi-hit games.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday May 17, for the fifth game of this series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Wilmington currently holds a 3-1 series lead.







