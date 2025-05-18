Renegades Edge Aberdeen, Split Series

May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 3-2 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds at Heritage Financial Park on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Hudson Valley earned a series split.

Starter J.T Brubaker became the sixth MLB rehabber in Renegades franchise history, the first since D.J. LeMahieu in 2024. On 37 pitches, the 31-year-old threw three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Bryce Cunningham made his first career relief appearance in back of Brubaker, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball and striking out six. Across his last 36 innings, Cunningham has been charged with just four earned runs, good for a 1.00 ERA.

In the first Jace Avina hit a solo home run to put the Renegades ahead, his second in the last three games.

Hudson Valley brought home two runs in the fifth. Brenny Escanio doubled with one out and came home on a Duncan Pastore RBI single. A Brendan Jones single put runners at first and third, before Pastore scored on a throwing error by Anderson De Los Santos with Jace Avina at the plate.

Anderson De Los Santos got the IronBirds on the board with a solo home run in the seventh.

In the eighth, Aberdeen cut the deficit to 3-2 on a solo shot from Jalen Vasquez.

However, Cunningham and Hueston Morrill combined to get the last three outs, securing the one-run victory in a 1-2-3 frame.

On Monday Hudson Valley will have a travel day, before beginning a six-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on May 26 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Exciting promotions include Fast Food Night on May 27, Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on May 28 and FRIENDS night on May 29. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

26-12







South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.