J.T. Brubaker Currently Scheduled to Pitch for Renegades on MLB Rehab Sunday

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have RHP J.T. Brubaker commence his MLB rehab assignment with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday, May 18. The Renegades take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at Heritage Financial Park at 2:05 p.m.

Brubaker was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Yankees on March 26 with left rib fractures. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 1.

He has appeared in 63 Major League games with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2020-22, striking out 9.2 batters per nine innings and posting a 2.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with Pittsburgh on March 29, 2024 in exchange for a player to be named later (INF Keiner Delgado).

The Springfield, Ohio native was originally a 6th round pick by the Pirates in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Akron.

Brubaker would be the first MLB rehab assignment for the Renegades this season, and the sixth in franchise history. He is joined by Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022), Carlos Rodon (2023) and D.J. LeMahieu (2024). Only Rortvedt and Rodon appeared for the Renegades at Heritage Financial Park.







