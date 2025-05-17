Spartanburgers Edge Drive 6-5 Despite Late Homer from Anderson

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Antonio Anderson's go-ahead home run in the seventh inning briefly lit up Fluor Field, but it wasn't enough to hold off a late rally as the Greenville Drive fell 6-5 to the Hub City Spartanburgers on Saturday night.

Greenville (17-21) erased an early deficit and carried a one-run lead into the eighth, but bullpen struggles and defensive miscues opened the door for Hub City (19-19) to tie the game and eventually take the lead in the ninth.

Down 4-3 in the seventh, Anderson belted a two-run shot to right field off Spartanburgers reliever Josh Mollerus, scoring Yophery Rodriguez and giving the Drive their first lead of the night. The long ball was Anderson's first of the season and punctuated a 2-for-5 performance at the plate.

But that momentum was short-lived.

In the top of the eighth, Hub City tied the game at 5-5 after Arturo Disla doubled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Cal Stark. The Spartanburgers then took the lead in the ninth when Danyer Cueva singled and eventually scored on Quincy Scott's sac fly - a sequence that included a costly throwing error by Anderson on a pickoff attempt that moved Cueva into scoring position.

Cooper Adams (1-2) took the loss in relief for Greenville, allowing two runs - one earned - over two innings. The Drive bullpen had been solid up to that point, with Isaac Stebens firing three perfect frames in relief of starter Payton Tolle.

Tolle gave up four runs on six hits over four innings, including a two-run homer to Spartanburgers designated hitter Keith Jones II and a solo shot by Casey Cook. He struck out six but was hurt by a first-inning throwing error that allowed the game's opening run to score.

Offensively, the Drive matched the Spartanburgers with nine hits. Franklin Arias delivered a two-run single in the second to tie the game at 3-3, and Miguel Bleis added an RBI triple in the third to even the score again after Jones' homer.

Zach Ehrhard continued his strong play, reaching base twice and scoring two runs, while Justin Riemer chipped in with a hit, a stolen base, and a run scored. Greenville, however, stranded nine runners on base and went just 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Danyer Cueva led the Spartanburgers with a 3-for-4 night and two stolen bases. Jones II finished with two hits, including a homer and double, while Disla also had a pair of extra-base hits.

Danielson worked a scoreless ninth to earn his second save, locking down the win after Mollerus (4-0) earned the victory despite surrendering the lead.

The Drive will look to win the series Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.







