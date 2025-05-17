Horvath Plates 6 RBIs in First Game, Hot Rods Split Doubleheader

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath collected six RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-17) to a 13-0 win, while the Asheville Tourists (17-21) took the second game 4-1 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In game one Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first with Asheville starter Jose Guedez on the bump. Aidan Smith singled and Horvath hammered a home run to right, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 2-0.

The Hot Rods added on to the lead in the bottom of the second still facing Guedez. Daniel Vellojin, Jhon Diaz, and Hunter Haas walked to load the bases. Vellojin scored from third on a ground out by Carlos Colmenarez, and Smith walked to reload the bases. Horvath slugged a double to left, clearing the bases, and Noah Myers singled, scoring Horvath from second to push the lead to 7-0.

Bowling Green continued their offense in the bottom of the third with Guedez on the hill. Diaz and Haas singled, putting runners at first and second. Colmenarez, Smith and Horvath collected RBI singles, making it 10-0 Hot Rods.

In the bottom of the fourth Bowling Green attacked Tourists reliever Julio Rodriguez. Ryan Cermak and Vellojin singled, and Diaz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Adrian Santana cranked a double, clearing the bases, putting the Hot Rods in front, 13-0. Hot Rods reliever Junior William closed the door, tossing a scoreless seventh, sealing a 13-0 victory.

Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards (4-1) earned the victory after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking two, and fanning four. Guedez (1-4) received the loss after spinning 3.0 innings, allowing ten runs, on nine hits, walking three and punching out three.

In game two the Tourists found the scoreboard in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. Garret Guillemette singled and Cristian Gonzalez doubled, putting runners at second and third. Kenni Gomez slapped a single, scoring both runners, making it 2-0 Asheville.

The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the third against Tourists starter Alain Pena. Bryan Broecker smashed a solo home run, cutting into the lead, 2-1.

The Tourists extended their lead in the top of the fourth, still facing Gill Hill. Drew Vogel blasted a solo home run to right, making it 3-1 Asheville.

The Tourists increased their lead in the top of the sixth with Gill Hill still on the rubber. Gonzalez doubled and advanced to third on a Gomez single. Will Bush slugged a double, scoring Gonzalez, making it 4-1. Brett Gillis pitched a scoreless seventh inning, finalizing the game, 4-1.

Colby Langford (3-1) received the victory after pitching 0.2 of an inning, allowing no hits and no runs and striking out one. Gill Hill (1-3) received the loss after spinning 6.0 innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits, and sitting down four. Gillis (1) picked up the save after spinning 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and one walk, while fanning five.

Bowling Green and Asheville play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. RHP Hayden Snelsire (1-0, 1.69) gets the nod for the Hot Rods, while RHP Anderson Brito (0-1, 4.37) takes the ball for the Tourists.

