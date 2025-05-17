Tourists Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader

Sports stats



SAL Asheville Tourists

Tourists Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release


BOWLING GREEN, KY - Making up the postponed game from Friday, the Asheville Tourists lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark 13-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of a twin bill.

The Tourists' (16-21) Jose Guedez (L, 1-4) allowed 10 runs in his three innings on the hill, highlighted by a five-run second from the Hots Rods (21-16).

Nabbing two hits, Cristian Gonzalez continues to stay hot with the stick, as he led the club with his multi-knock game.

The nightcap will take place shortly.

Check out the Asheville Tourists Statistics



South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Asheville Tourists Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central