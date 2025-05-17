Tourists Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Making up the postponed game from Friday, the Asheville Tourists lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark 13-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of a twin bill.

The Tourists' (16-21) Jose Guedez (L, 1-4) allowed 10 runs in his three innings on the hill, highlighted by a five-run second from the Hots Rods (21-16).

Nabbing two hits, Cristian Gonzalez continues to stay hot with the stick, as he led the club with his multi-knock game.

The nightcap will take place shortly.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.