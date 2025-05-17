Tourists Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader
May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - Making up the postponed game from Friday, the Asheville Tourists lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark 13-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of a twin bill.
The Tourists' (16-21) Jose Guedez (L, 1-4) allowed 10 runs in his three innings on the hill, highlighted by a five-run second from the Hots Rods (21-16).
Nabbing two hits, Cristian Gonzalez continues to stay hot with the stick, as he led the club with his multi-knock game.
The nightcap will take place shortly.
Check out the Asheville Tourists Statistics
South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Tourists Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader - Asheville Tourists
- Santucci Collects First Pro Win as Cyclones Win Fourth Straight, 6-0 over Winston-Salem - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Longball the Difference Again in Game Four Loss to Greensboro - Rome Emperors
- Blue Rocks Top Claws 2-1 on Friday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.