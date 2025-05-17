Grasshoppers Secure Series Win with 4-2 Victory over Emperors

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Blake Townsend

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured the series win with a 4-2 victory over the Rome Emperors on Saturday, May 17. The Grasshoppers improved to 27-11 while the Emperors fell to 20-18. Rome outhit Greensboro 6-5 as the Emperors had two mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Outfielder Enmanuel Terrero led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Maikol Escotto followed close behind as he went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr., Omar Alfonzo, and Shalin Polanco.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Patrick Clohisy as he went 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Titus Dumitru, Will Verdung, Bryson Horne, Justin Janas, and Jace Grady.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Khristian Curtis as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Lefthander Blake Townsend recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-0 on the season while righthander Ryan Harbin tallied his second save.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Brett Sears as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits, four runs (three earned), and one free base on 7 innings of work. Sears took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 2-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Emperors tomorrow, Saturday May 18, at 2:00 PM for Family Funday Sunday To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

