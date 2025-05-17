Tourists Split Doubleheader

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Making up the postponed game from Friday, the Asheville Tourists competed in two seven-inning games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday night in a twin bill.

The Tourists (17-21) fell to the Hot Rods (21-17) in the opener 13-0, but evened the day's win/loss column with a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.

Game 1 - Bowling Green 13, Asheville 0

The game was put to bed early, with large numbers being put on the scoreboard from the Hot Rods. Jose Guedez (L, 1-4) allowed 10 runs in his three innings on the hill, highlighted by a five-run second to leave little hope.

Nabbing two hits, Cristian Gonzalez continued to stay hot with the stick, as he led the club with his multi-knock game. The team garnered five hits, but couldn't muster a run on the scoreboard.

Game 2 - Asheville 4, Bowling Green 1

Juxtaposed to the first contest, pitching settled in to flip the script on the Bowling Green bats. Alain Pena surrendered the lone run in his three and one-third innings, while striking out five. Out of the pen, Colby Langford and Brett Gillis (W, 2-1) combined for a shutdown finish, with Gillis going three of the remaining frames and striking out five.

Offensively, Asheville tallied 10 hits, led by the middle part of the order. Gonzalez notched another two-hit effort, along with Garret Guillemette, Kenni Gomez and Drew Vogel.

Battling one final time in the series tomorrow, Asheville will play at 2:05 p.m. ET against Bowling Green before heading home.







