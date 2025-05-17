Renegades Rally over Aberdeen

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades overcame a 6-1 deficit in a 10-7 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Aberdeen took an early lead in the first after Austin Overn singled and later scored on a Griff O'Farrell RBI single.

Hudson Valley tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with a Roc Riggio solo home run, his second long ball of the season.

Aberdeen scored four runs in the second. A Jalen Vasquez single, Anderson De Los Santos single and Aneudis Mordan walk loaded the bases. A base on balls issued to Angel Tejada forced in a run. A wild pitch brought in De Los Santos, which was followed by a two-run single by O'Farrell to make it 5-1 Aberdeen.

Aron Estrada tripled in the third and scored on an RBI groundout by Vasquez, extending the IronBirds lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the third Roc Riggio hit his second solo home run of the night, becoming the second Renegade to have a multi-home run game. The next batter, Parks Harber, ripped a long ball of his own, as Hudson Valley hit back-to-back home runs for the first time this season.

The Renegades cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fourth. A Jackson Castillo single and Jose Colmenares walk put runners at first and second. Josh Moylan then drove in both runners with a two-run double.

In the fifth Parks Harber tripled and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jace Avina to tie the game at 6. Harber was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

The Renegades took a 9-6 lead with three runs in the sixth. Colmenares was hit by a pitch and Moylan walked to put runners at first and second. Jones singled home Colmenares to make it 7-6. Two batters later, Harber notched an infield single, and both Moylan and Jones scored on the play.

In the seventh Aron Estrada singled and scored on an RBI double by Jake Cunningham, who was thrown out at third base on the play.

Hudson Valley added a 10th run in the bottom of the seventh, extending their lead to 10-7. A Colmenares single was followed by three straight walks to force in a run.

The Renegades bullpen was outstanding again on Saturday night. Sebastian Keane, Hayden Merda, and Bryce Warrecker combined for 4.2 innings of one run ball, allowing just two total hits. In the last nine games, the unit has thrown 35 innings and has been charged with just two earned runs.

On Sunday the Renegades look for the series split with Aberdeen. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Bryce Cunningham (4-1, 1.98) is set to start for Hudson Valley, while Cohen Achen (1-0, 1.80) gets the nod for Aberdeen.

Sunday's game is No Place Like Home, where fans can make a wish on a wicked day of fun. It is also a Bark in the Park Sunday and Sunday Family Funday, as Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

25-12







