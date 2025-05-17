Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (24-12) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (16-21)

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 1.97 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Weatherly (0-2, 6.66 ERA)

| Game 37 | Home Game 19 | Saturday, May 17, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

CONSISTENCY: After a loss on Friday, the Renegades are 24-12 (.667) in 2025. Hudson Valley is tied for the fifth-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves tied for second place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro. With six series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split one. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won eight series and split four.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY: Having dropped three of the first four games this week to the IronBirds, the Renegades are in danger of losing a series for the first time since July 2024. With a loss on Saturday or Sunday, Hudson Valley would suffer their first series loss at Heritage Financial Park since September 2023. Since that point, Hudson Valley has won 14 series at home and split and just three of them. Aberdeen was responsible for one of those three splits last year, when they took three games from the Renegades in late May

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to an outstanding start in 2025. In 36 games, Hudson Valley starters have 230 punchouts in 183.2 innings, good for a 11.3 K/9 clip. Those 230 strikeouts are 11 more than any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 64 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.3.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.11 ERA through 36 games, the best mark in High-A and second-best in MILB. The Renegades just barely trail Erie (AA, DET) with a 2.08 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .184 opposing average, while striking out 145 batters in 127.2 innings. In the last eight games, the bullpen has thrown 30.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. On Tuesday, they combined for 7.1 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. The unit has also allowed the fewest home runs in MiLB, with just four long balls hit against them in 127.2 frames.

POWER SURGE: Omar Martinez has been on fire in recent games, hitting five home runs in the last eight games. After just one long ball in his first 100 plate appearances this season, Martinez launched five homers in a span of 34 plate appearances. On Tuesday, Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. It marked his second four-hit game in the last six contests. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 on April 26 to .268, and he has recorded five multi-hit outings in the last 11 games. Last week, Martinez became the first Renegade to homer in three straight games since Grant Richardson in August 2023.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to a tremendous start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in ten of his first 12 High-A games, going 17-for-53 (.321) with two homers, 10 RBIs and an .870 OPS. On Saturday, Harber was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange continued his stellar form on Thursday night vs Aberdeen, throwing his second quality start of 2025. The Yankees No. 17 prospect allowed just two runs in six innings, striking out nine batters. The right-hander has now struck out seven or more batters in each of his first six starts, including three outings of nine punchouts. He has 50 strikeouts in 31.1 innings (14.6 K/9), which leads the South Atlantic League. Across his last five outings, Lagrange has a 2.22 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs in 28.1 frames.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess struggled with command early in his start on Thursday, but settled in nicely. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just two runs on three hits in 5.2 innings while striking out six. With 45 punchouts in 30.2 innings, Hess is currently tied for third in the SAL.

UNSUNG HERO: Brenny Escanio has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League in recent weeks. In his last 11 games, the infielder has gone 12-for-40 (.300) at the plate with two home runs, nine RBIs, and a 1.038 OPS. Escanio has also reached base safely in 15 of the last 18 games. During that stretch, the Dominican is 16-for-57 (.281) with 12 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He also holds a .431 on-base percentage and has drawn 15 walks in that span.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 95-31. In the fourth inning alone, the Renegades have a 26-5 advantage.

BIRDLAND: The Renegades begin their season series with the Aberdeen IronBirds this week at Heritage Financial Park. The two former NY Penn League foes will face off 18 times in 2025. Hudson Valley will play Aberdeen 12 times in the next 24 contests, before a final series in August at home. The Renegades were 8-10 against Aberdeen in 2025. Aberdeen has eight of the Orioles' Top 30 prospects on the roster, including 2024 1st round pick Vance Honeycutt and 32nd overall selection Griff O'Ferrall.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Sunday. The right-hander threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits. Cunningham has now gone at least six innings in five straight starts, and has struck out six or more batters in four out of six outings. Across his last 30.1 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only two earned run, good for a 0.60 ERA. Cunningham now has four quality starts this season. No other Renegades starter has more than two.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Due to a high pitch count, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz wasn't able to go deeper into the game on Saturday, but still continued his strong pitching. He allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in four innings, striking out six. The Yankees No. 6 prospect retired eight in a row to finish his outing. Rodriguez-Cruz retired seven in a row to finish his outing. He has allowed two total earned runs across his last 22.2 innings, good for a 0.79 ERA.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst last Thursday, striking for 12 runs in the second consecutive game on 14 hits. Six players recorded multiple knocks. Through 33 games, the Renegades have now put together 12 games of 10 or more hits and eight games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in five contests already this season, after doing so on 11 occasions in 2024. On Wednesday, Brendan Jones and Omar Martinez had the first four-hit games for a Renegades player since May 2024.

SNAKE EYES: On May 2nd, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14th, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22nd, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB in a single game this season.

STAR-STUDDED: The Renegades currently have six of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system. No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. began the season with the Renegades before being called up to Double-A. No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).







