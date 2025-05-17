Combs Sharp But Claws Fall 2-0 on Saturday

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Aaron Combs threw four scoreless innings but Wilmington topped Jersey Shore 2-0 on a home run by Brandon Boissiere on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Blue Rocks (14-24) have now taken four of the first five in the series from Jersey Shore (13-23).

BlueClaws starter Combs threw a career long four innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out six.

Luis Avila (1-2) came on in the fifth inning and gave up a two run home run to Brandon Boissiere. It was his fourth home run of the season, second of the series. The other run that scored on the home run was unearned after Caleb Lomavita reached base on a throwing error.

Meanwhile, Wilmington starter Riley Cornelio (1-2) gave up just one hit over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked three. Austin Amaral came on in the eighth and retired all six batters he faced.

Braydon Tucker threw two scoreless innings and Ethan Chenault threw a scoreless eighth for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws were one hit for the fifth time as a High-A affiliate (since 2021) and for the first time since June 12th of last year against Hudson Valley. They were shutout for the fourth time this season and the second time in this series.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Micah Ottenbreit starts for the BlueClaws.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.