Claws, Blue Rocks Split Double-Header on Thursday

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws split a double-header with Wilmington on Thursday, dropping the first game 1-0 and winning the nightcap 8-2.

The Blue Rocks (12-24) have now taken two of the first three from the BlueClaws (13-21), with three more left in their six game series.

Game One

Travis Stehele threw a complete game three hit shutout as Wilmington took the first game of the double-header 1-0.

Wilmington scored the only run of the game on a SAC fly from Brandon Boissiere in the first inning.

The BlueClaws did not get a base runner until Luke Davis, the 16th batter of the game, led off the inning with a single. With one out, Zach Arnold doubled to right-center, but pinch runner Bryson Ware was thrown out trying to score from first base.

Alex McFarlane went all six for the BlueClaws, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed one run in his last 18.1 innings pitched. McFarlane's outing matched the longest of his career, set with Clearwater in 2023.

Game Two

After getting shutout in game one, the BlueClaws scored six runs in the first inning of game two en route to an 8-2 win.

Kehden Hettiger opened the scoring with an RBI single and Matt Higgins added a two run double. Bryson Ware then doubled in two runs and Cole Roberts singled to center to score the sixth.

Brandon Pimentel's RBI groundout in the bottom of the first cut the lead to 6-1. Mavis Graves, however, responded with three scoreless innings from there.

The BlueClaws added two more runs in the fifth on a single from Luke Davis and a SAC fly from Ware.

Mavis Graves came out after five innings, allowing just one run on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Cristhian Tortosa, who signed earlier in the day on Thursday, gave up one run in the sixth. Jaydenn Estanista threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

Higgins had two hits and Ware drove in three runs for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Micah Ottenbreit starts for Jersey Shore.







