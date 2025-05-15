Drive Survive 7-Run Ninth, Walk off in 11 to Beat Spartanburgers 12-11

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After watching a 7-run lead evaporate in the ninth, the Greenville Drive found a way to regroup and rally, walking off the Hub City Spartanburgers 12-11 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Marvin Alcantara delivered a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the 11th, and Nazzan Zanetello drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run, lifting the Drive (17-19) to a wild, back-and-forth extra-inning victory over the visiting Spartanburgers.

Greenville led 9-2 entering the ninth, but Hub City (17-19) stunned the crowd of 4,691 with a furious rally, scoring seven runs on six hits and an error to tie the game. The Spartanburgers took a brief 10-9 lead in the 10th on a fielder's choice by Casey Cook, but the Drive responded in their half when Zanetello scored on a balk.

In the 11th, Hub City again pulled ahead 11-10 on a Greenville throwing error, but once more the Drive punched back. Brooks Brannon, who started the inning on second, advanced to third on a balk and scored on Alcantara's single to left. After a fielding error and an intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, Zanetello worked a full-count walk against Anthony Susac (1-2) to force in the game-winner.

Zach Fogell (2-0) earned the win after pitching the final two innings despite allowing the go-ahead run in the 11th.

The Drive built their early cushion on a 3-run third and a 5-run sixth, highlighted by Andy Lugo's 2-run homer and a RBI ground-rule double from Zach Ehrhard. Lugo finished 1-for-6 with 2 RBIs, while Ehrhard went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a pair of doubles.

Yophery Rodriguez reached base five times with two hits and three walks and scored once. Justin Riemer added two hits, two walks, and three runs scored.

Gleider Figuereo's 2-run homer in the second gave Hub City an early 2-1 lead, and he added an RBI single in the ninth as part of the Spartanburgers' stunning comeback. Keith Jones II and Yeison Morrobel each scored twice for the visitors, who also benefited from four Drive errors.

The game lasted 3 hours and 28 minutes, featuring 23 combined runs, 20 hits, 8 errors, 15 walks, and three balks.

Greenville and Hub City will continue their series Friday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







