Renegades Game Notes

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (23-10) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (14-20)

Game 1: RHP Ben Hess (2-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP Blake Money (2-1, 2.33 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Carlos Lagrange (3-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Rustad (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

| Games 34 & 35 | Home Games 16 & 17 | Thursday, May 15, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 4:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Soccer Night

Day of Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Soccer Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

Happy Hour Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans (from gates open until last call), 50% off Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Container Bar on the Michelob Ultra Party Patio in The Valley (for two hours after gates open) & 50% off Sloop Renegades Lager and Sloop Juice Bomb drafts in the Sloop Beer Balcony (for two hours after gates open).

CONSISTENCY: After a loss on Tuesday, the Renegades are 23-10 (.697) in 2025. Hudson Valley has the third-best record in MiLB, and leads the SAL North division. With six series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split one. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won eight series and split four.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to an outstanding start in 2025. In 33 games, Hudson Valley starters have 209 punchouts in 167.0 innings, good for a 11.3 K/9 clip. Those 209 strikeouts are eight more than any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 60 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.2.

POWER SURGE: Omar Martinez has been on fire in recent games, hitting five home runs in the last seven games. After just one long ball in his first 100 plate appearances this season, Martinez has launched five homers in a span of 34 plate appearances. On Tuesday, Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. It marked his second four-hit game in the last six contests. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 to .287, and has recorded five multi-hit outings in the last nine games. Last week, Martinez became the first Renegade to homer in three straight games since Grant Richardson in August 2023.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to a tremendous start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. During a current eight-game hitting streak, Harber is 12-for-34 (.353) with four extra-base hits, eight RBIs, and a .50 OPS. He has hit safely in ten of his first 11 High-A games, going 17-for-50 (.340) with two homers, 10 RBIs and an .920 OPS. On Saturday, Harber was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Sunday. The right-hander threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits. Cunningham has now gone at least six innings in five straight starts, and has struck out six or more batters in four out of six outings. Across his last 30.1 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only two earned run, good for a 0.60 ERA. Cunningham now has four quality starts this season. No other Renegades starter has more than two.

UNSUNG HERO: Brenny Escanio has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League in recent weeks. In his last nine games, the infielder has gone 11-for-33 (.333) at the plate with two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.056 OPS. Escanio has also reached base safely in 14 of the last 15 games. During that stretch, the Dominican is 15-for-50 (.300) with 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He also holds a .453 on-base percentage and has drawn 14 walks in that span.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Due to a high pitch count, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz wasn't able to go deeper into the game on Saturday, but still continued his strong pitching. He allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in four innings, striking out six. The Yankees No. 6 prospect retired eight in a row to finish his outing. Rodriguez-Cruz retired seven in a row to finish his outing. He has allowed two total earned runs across his last 22.2 innings, good for a 0.79 ERA. This season, Rodriguez-Cruz has 41 punchouts, tied for second in the South Atlantic League.

BIRDLAND: The Renegades begin their season series with the Aberdeen IronBirds this week at Heritage Financial Park. The two former NY Penn League foes will face off 18 times in 2025. Hudson Valley will play Aberdeen 12 times in the next 24 contests, before a final series in August at home. The Renegades were 8-10 against Aberdeen in 2025. Aberdeen has eight of the Orioles' Top 30 prospects on the roster.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz had his best performance by far of 2025 on Saturday, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing just one run on three hits. He didn't allow a run until the seventh, and the right-hander matched his season-high with nine strikeouts. He became the fourth Hudson Valley starter already this season to have multiple 9+ punchout performances.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess put together by far his best start as a pro on Thursday night, throwing a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just one hit and one unearned run. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, retiring 18 of the first 20 batters he faced. His nine strikeouts matched a career-high that he's already set twice in five starts. With 39 punchouts in 25 innings, Hess is currently on a 14.0 K/9 clip.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Thursday, striking for 12 runs in the second consecutive game on 14 hits. Six players recorded multiple knocks. Through 33 games, the Renegades have now put together 12 games of 10 or more hits and eight games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in five contests already this season, after doing so on 11 occasions in 2024. On Wednesday, Brendan Jones and Omar Martinez had the first four-hit games for a Renegades player since May 2024, while four others had multi-hit outings.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.23 ERA through 33 games, the best mark in High-A and second-best in MILB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) with a 2.05 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking out 138 batters in 121.1 innings. In the last six games, the bullpen has thrown 24 innings and allowed just one earned run. On Tuesday, they combined for 7.1 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. The unit has also allowed the second-fewest home runs in MiLB, with just four long balls hit against them in 121.1 frames.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was outstanding again on Wednesday night at Wilmington. The Yankees No. 17 prospect allowed just one unearned run on two hits in 5.2 innings, striking out nine. Lagrange retired 17 in a row after allowing a hit in the first inning. The right-hander has struck out seven or more batters in each of his first five starts, punching out 41 batters in 25.1 innings (14.7 K/9). Across his last four outings, Lagrange has a 2.01 ERA, allowing just five earned runs in 22.1 frames.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 93-29. In the fourth inning alone, the Renegades have a 26-5 advantage.

SNAKE EYES: On May 2nd, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14th, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22nd, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB in a single game this season.

STAR-STUDDED: The Renegades currently have six of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system. No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. began the season with the Renegades before being called up to Double-A. No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).







