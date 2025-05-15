Three Home Runs Lift the Grasshoppers over the Emperors, 5-4

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Connor Oliver

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Rome Emperors 5-4, on Thursday, May 15. The Grasshoppers improved to 25-11 while the Emperors fell to 20-16. Rome outhit Greensboro, 8-6 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Emperors one.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Javier Rivas, P.J. Hilson, Jesus Castillo, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the Emperors was infielder Will Verdung as he went 3-4. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Titus Dumitru (2), Dylan Shockley (2), and Lizandro Espinoza.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Oliver as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up six hits, four runs (three earned), and one free base on four innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Jaycob Deese took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-0 on the season. Carlos Jimenez recorded his first hold of the season while Brandan Bidois tallied his first save.

Starting on the mound for Rome was Herick Hernandez as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up five hits, five earned runs, and two free bases on 5.2 innings of work. Hernandez took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Emperors tomorrow, Friday May 16, at 6:30 PM for FANomenal Fireworks Friday To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

