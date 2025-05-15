Brilliant Bullpen Effort Helps Propel Cyclones to 3rd Straight Win; Reimer Ropes 7th Long Ball

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind six scoreless innings from Brooklyn's bullpen and DH Jacob Reimer's 7th home run of the season, the Cyclones downed the Winston-Salem Dash, 4-3, on Thursday afternoon at Maimonides Park. RF Eli Serrano, CF Carson Benge and 1B Estarling Mercado all notched multi-hit efforts in the win.

The victory means Brooklyn keeps its streak alive of no series losses as of yet in 2025. The 'Clones came into play this week at 6-0-2 in series of any length. With today's win, Brooklyn clinches at least a series split.

The contest saw RHP Nate Dohm make his High-A debut. The 2024 3rd rounder went 3.0 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits. Dohm walked two and struck out four.

RHP Raimon Gomez made his return to the Maimonides Park mound for the first time since April 20, 2023. The flamethrower hurled 1.1 innings of scoreless ball en route to the win. Gomez struck out one, and walked a batter.

Overall, the BK 'pen combined for 6.0 innings of scoreless relief thanks to Gomez (W), RHP Justin Lawson (H), RHP Eduardo Herrera (H), and RHP Bryan Metoyer (SV).

The Dash cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the second. With two on and one out, CF Samuel Zavala laced a double to left field to give the Dash a 1-0 lead. One batter later, 2B Jordan Sprinkle notched an RBI groundout to put Winston-Salem up by a pair.

Falling in line with the theme of the week, Brooklyn responded quickly. In the bottom of the second, the 'Clones cut the lead in half when Mercado doubled home a run. After a walk and a flyout, Serrano launched a run-scoring double of his own to tie the game.

The Dash would re-establish their lead in the 3rd, however. With a runner on second and one gone, RF Cole McConnell scored all the way from second on a throwing error by 3B Jesus Baez. Dohm would buckle down and finish the frame to end his day.

In the bottom half, the Brooklyn resilience was on full display yet again. Reimer snuck a fly ball just beyond the wall in left field for his 7th of the season. The Yucaipa, CA native now holds 29 RBI on the campaign.

Gilbert Gomez's squad plated one more in the fourth on Serrano's RBI single to make it 4-3.

No runs scored the rest of the way, including in a wacky bottom of the ninth. With the tying and winning runs on base and no one out, Brooklyn converted a remarkable double play, that saw SS Marco Vargas flip to 2B to get one runner, but the return throw from 2B Jefrey De Los Santos was wide of the first base bag. PR Jeral Perez tried to capitalize on the moment by taking the extra base, but was thrown out at home by Mercado to complete the twin killing. After a walk, RHP Bryan Metoyer then got McConnell to fly out and end the game, collecting his first save in 1,142 days.

Brooklyn and Winston-Salem return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. The Cyclones will send LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-4, 8.14 ERA) to the hill, where he will oppose LHP Lucas Gordon (1-3, 2.86 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40.







