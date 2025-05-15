Renegades Split with Aberdeen Thursday

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. After the Renegades won game one 4-2, Aberdeen defeated Hudson Valley 2-0 in game two.

In game one starter Ben Hess struggled with his command early on, but settled in nicely through the middle innings. The right-hander allowed just two runs on three hits in 5.2 frames while striking out six. It marked the fifth time in six starts that Hess has struck out six -or-more batters.

Leandro Arias walked to lead off the second and later scored on an RBI single by Jake Cunningham to put Aberdeen in front 1-0.

The Renegades struck for three runs in the bottom of the second. Jose Colmenares reached third on a dropped flyball by Enrique Bradfield Jr, before Brenny Escanio notched a bunt single to score Colmenares. The next batter, Josh Moylan, ripped a two-run homer to left to make it 3-1 Hudson Valley.

In the fifth Bradfield Jr doubled with two outs and Griff O'Ferrall hit a double of his own to cut the Renegades advantage to 3-2.

Jackson Castillo hit a solo home run in the sixth to extend the Hudson Valley lead to 4-2, his second long ball of the season.

Tony Rossi and Hueston Morrill combined to get the final four outs to secure a 4-2 victory for the Renegades. Aberdeen was held to just three hits in the game.

In game two Carlos Lagrange continued his excellent form, throwing his second quality start of the season. The 21-year-old threw six frames of two-run ball while matching a career-high nine strikeouts and issuing no walks. Lagrange has punched out seven or more batters in each of his first six starts this season.

A pair of doubles by Vance Honeycutt and Aron Estrada in the third gave Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

Honeycutt added a solo home run in the fifth to extend the lead to 2-0.

Carter Baumler earned a six-out save to close out the Aberdeen win. Hudson Valley had just one hit in the 2-0 loss. It's the first time they have been shut out all season.

The Renegades look for their second win of the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Josh Grosz (2-1, 4.30) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Trey Gibson (0-2, 6.29) gets the start for Aberdeen.

Friday's game is Disco Night at Heritage Financial Park. It is also a Fireworks Friday, where fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

