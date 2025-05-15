Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader with Jersey Shore

WILMINGTON, DE - A complete game shutout from Travis Sthele and six-run first inning forced the Wilmington Blue Rocks (12-24) and Jersey Shore BlueClaws (13-21) to split the day-night doubleheader by scores of 1-0 in favor of Wilmington and 8-2 in favor of Jersey Shore on Thursday, May 15 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Game 1

After a 1-2-3 top of the first, Wilmington scored the game's lone run in their half of the first. It all started with Brenner Cox, who got hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom half of the inning. Then, Seaver King slapped a single through the right side, and after a 5-3 groundout from Caleb Lomavita advanced everyone 90 feet, Branden Boissiere scored Cox with a sacrifice fly to give the Blue Rocks an early 1-0 advantage.

Alex McFarlane settled in from there, retiring eight straight 'Rocks before running into some trouble in the fourth. Elijah Green and Marcus Brown both singled with two-outs, sending Gavin Dugas to the plate and giving Wilmington a chance to tack on some insurance runs, but Dugas struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

One run was all the support that Blue Rocks' starter Travis Sthele would need though, as the right-hander tossed five perfect innings before Luke Davis led off the sixth with a single up the middle to end the bid for history.

"I knew probably about in the third, I was like 'I just went nine up, nine down' like there's a shot here," Sthele said. "Broke it up in the sixth but was able to finish it strong, so overall pretty happy with how it went."

After recording their first base runner of the game, Jersey Shore threatened to capitalize, as a one-out double from Zach Arnold forced a play at the plate on pinch-runner Bryson Ware, but a perfect relay and throw from King cut down Ware at the plate and kept Wilmington up 1-0.

A two-out single from Elio Prado kept the 'Claws alive in the seventh, but Sthele got Matt Higgins to roll over for a 4-3 groundout to finish off the complete game shutout and provide the game's final margin.

Sthele allowed just three hits, zero walks and struck out two to earn his second win of the year, while McFarlane gave up five hits, one run, zero walks, and struck out five over six innings of work for his third loss of the season.

Game 2

Game 2 opened as an inverse of the game prior, as Jersey Shore pounced on Blue Rocks starter Bryan Caceres to begin the game, sending 10 men to the plate with the first seven all reaching base safely to jump out to an early 6-0 lead. Wilmington was able to get one back in the bottom of the first though, as Brandon Pimentel's 4-3 groundout scored Brown, who singled up the middle and advanced to third after King's double the at-bat prior.

Wilmington had a chance to chip into the deficit in the third, as a pair of walks and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two-outs, but Johnathon Thomas struck out swinging on a full-count to end the scoring threat and keep the game at 6-1.

The score remained 6-1 until the fifth, when Jersey Shore struck again. Prado got the inning started with a leadoff single, which was then followed by a walk from Higgins. With two runners on, Davis brought Prado home with an RBI single, and then Higgins followed suit after a sacrifice fly from Ware on the next at-bat to push the lead to 8-1.

Matt Suggs manufactured the Blue Rocks second run in the sixth. He led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a throwing error from BlueClaws catcher Kehden Hettiger, and eventually came around to score the game's final run on a wild pitch.

Marcus Brown, Seaver King, Armando Cruz, Matt Suggs, and Brandon Pimentel all recorded hits in the nightcap, while Pimentel also recorded an RBI.

The two teams will battle it out again tomorrow, Friday May 16, for the fourth game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wilmington currently leads the series 2-1.







