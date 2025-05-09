Blue Rocks Fall 3-1 to Hudson Valley

May 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - After suffering back-to-back 12-1 losses, the Wilmington Blue Rocks once again fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades by a score of 4-1.

The first scoring opportunity of the game came in the bottom of the second inning when the Renegades loaded the bases with one out. Blue Rocks pitcher Alex Clemmey was able to induce a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

"I was pitching to get an out," Clemmey said. "I am trying to go as deep in the game as possible, so getting a double play in that spot helped out."

Hudson Valley's starting pitcher, Josh Grosz, was dominant early. He struck out five consecutive Wilmington batters and went 3.2 innings without allowing a hit. Seaver King ended the hitless streak with a single up the middle in the fourth inning.

The next scoring threat came in the bottom of the sixth, when Dugas singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. However, three consecutive outs left him stranded.

The Renegades finally broke through in the top of the seventh. A single by Omar Martinez and a walk to Jose Calmenares put runners on first and second. A base hit from Brenny Escanio drove in the game's first run. Two consecutive walks then brought in another run, giving Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

Despite being charged with the loss, Clemmey had a strong outing. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, and three walks while striking out nine.

Wilmington responded in the bottom of the seventh. Caleb Lomavita hit a one-out triple, then scored on a single by Brandon Pimental to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Renegades added x insurance runs at the top of the ninth. After Esciano walked, Brendan Jones hit a triple to score the runner from first. A single from Roc Riggio brought in Jones to extend the lead at 4-1.

The Blue Rocks are now down 3-1 in the series and will look to earn a split over the weekend. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.







