Hot Rods Game Notes

Three-Hit Thriller.... The Hot Rods picked up the first win of the series, taking down the Dash 3-2 on Thursday. After rain delayed the start of the game, Mac Horvath put Bowling Green on top with a two-run homer in the top of the first. Daniel Vellojin helped out later with an RBI double. That was all the offense the Hot Rods needed, getting 6.0 solid innings from TJ Nichols, while Adam Boucher and Chris Villaman combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Horvath Has a Stretch.... After returning to his former High-A home in Aberdeen, Mac Horvath has been one of the most productive hitters for Bowling Green. Since April 29, a span of eight games, Horvath is hitting .290 (9-for-31), with five homers, 13 RBIs, and three stolen bases. His averaged .220 before the road trip, and currently sits at .244, with hits in five of his last six games.

Hits Don't Always Matter.... In Thursday's contest, Bowling Green collected just three hits. The Hot Rods are .500 in games this year where the offense records five hits or less. Last night was the third win of the season with five or less hits, while also taking games against the Rome Emperors and the Aberdeen IronBirds in the same fashion.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during the series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.







