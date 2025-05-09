Tourists Win Suspended Game from Yesterday

May 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Completing the suspended game from Thursday night, the Asheville Tourists took down the Brooklyn Cyclones in a 6-5 finish on Friday at McCormick Field.

The game could not be finished yesterday after severe rain and lightning struck the playing field. Upon returning to the diamond, the game between the Tourists (14-16) and Cyclones (18-11) resumed from the suspended point, in the top of the ninth inning with a runner on first and one out in a 5-5 affair.

It didn't take long for the deciding run to cross the plate. Just 15 minutes after resuming play, Will Bush walked it off with an RBI single after Cristian Gonzalez doubled off the center field wall to start the rally.

Amilcar Chirinos (W, 1-1) was given the win after starting his outing yesterday in the eighth inning. He came back out today and polished off the ninth, overall throwing in one and one-third scoreless innings.

Playing another nine-inning contest today, the originally scheduled game, Asheville and Brooklyn will have the first pitch of Game 2 shortly.







