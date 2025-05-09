Cyclones Club Four Homers, Top Tourists, 8-5; Drop Suspended Contest

May 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - It was a home run derby for Brooklyn on Friday night in Asheville. RF Eli Serrano III, DH A.J. Ewing, and CF Carson Benge clubbed back-to-back-to-back home runs in the top of the second inning, while SS Jesús Báez added a fourth blast later in the frame, as the Cyclones outslugged the Tourists, 8-5, on Friday night at McCormick Field. Asheville won Thursday's resumed contest to start the day, 6-5, in nine innings.

After dramatically dropping the opener, Brooklyn (19-11) started Friday's regularly scheduled game with a vengeance. Ewing ignited the Cyclones' offense with a triple to left-center field and quickly scored on Benge's single to left. Following a walk to 2B Marco Vargas and a single by Báez, 3B Boston Baro carried a sacrifice fly out to left to provide a 2-0 lead.

DH Walker Janek pulled the Tourists (14-17) back within one with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the first, but it would not remain that way for long.

With one out in the second, Serrano launched a 3-1 pitch over the 20-plus foot wall in right for a solo home run. The Fuquay-Varina, N.C. native's fourth long ball of the season put the Cyclones back in front by two, 3-1.

On another 3-1 delivery, Ewing joined the fun. The 20-year-old cracked the pitch over the wall in right-center field for Brooklyn's second-straight homer, his first at the High-A level and second of the season.

Benge wouldn't let the first two enjoy all the fun. The 2024 first-round pick demolished the seventh pitch of his plate appearance over the towering wall in right for Brooklyn's third-straight home run, his second of the series and third of the year.

Two batters later, it was Báez's turn. On a 2-1 offering, the 20-year-old lofted a fly ball down the right-field line that snuck over the fence for the Cyclones' fourth home run of the inning. Báez's third blast of the campaign stretched Brooklyn's advantage to 6-1.

Friday's second-inning explosion marked just the second time since 2005 in which the Cyclones have hit back-to-back-to-back home runs and the first time they have hit four long balls in a single frame. The last time Brooklyn accomplished the feat came on June 20, 2021, when 2B Luke Ritter, 1B Joe Genord, and C José Mena accomplished the feat in the sixth inning at Wilmington.

Brooklyn would add to their advantage in the fourth, taking a six-run edge when Serrano singled, advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on consecutive groundouts from Ewing and Benge.

The Tourists would not relent, though. Asheville scratched across a run on a ground out in the fourth before bursting for three runs in the fifth. C Joseph Sullivan trimmed Brooklyn's five-run lead to three with a two-run home run to right, and 3B Cristian González made it a 7-5 contest on a run-scoring knock to center.

Brooklyn increased their margin back to three on Benge's second RBI groundout, but Asheville threatened again in the bottom half, loading the bases with one out. LHP Ryan Ammons (1-0) emerged from the bullpen and quelled the threat. The 24-year-old forced 2B Alejandro Núñez to ground into an inning-ending double play, keeping the Cyclones in front 8-5.

That would be the last time the Tourists put a runner on third base the rest of the night. Ammons and RHP Ben Simon tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, before RHP Saúl García struck out three in the ninth to secure his third save and Brooklyn's win.

LHP Jonathan Santucci did not factor into the decision for the Cyclones, allowing five runs on 10 hits over a career-long 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out four. Ammons (1-0) earned his first win of the year, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, yielding one hit and striking out one.

Asheville's RHP Yeriel Santos (0-3) was saddled with his third defeat, permitting six runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings, walking one and striking out three.

Brooklyn did not have the same fortune on their side when completing Thursday's suspended game. The contest resumed with Benge at first base, one out, and an 0-1 count on Báez in the top of the ninth.

Benge quickly moved into scoring position, stealing second on the first pitch back, but a ground out and strikeout kept the Cyclones off the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the frame, the Tourists loaded the bases on a double, an intentional walk, and a dropped flip on a potential fielder's choice at second. C Will Bush provided the walk-off RBI single to center to give Asheville a 6-5 victory.

RHP Amilcar Chirinos (1-1), who was on the mound when the game was suspended on Thursday, remained on the hill when the game picked back up and earned his first win, tossing 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and registering three strikeouts.

RHP Anthony Nunez (1-1) was handed the tough-luck defeat for Brooklyn, surrendering his first earned run of the year on two hits in 0.1 frames.

The Cyclones will try and make it back-to-back victories in game five of the series on Saturday evening. RHP Noah Hall (2-2, 1.88) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Asheville is scheduled to counter with RHP José Guédez (1-2, 4.94). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







