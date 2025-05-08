Tied in the Ninth, Cyclones and Tourists Suspended

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A game that featured four different lead changes and four ties was too entertaining to be completed in one night. With the game tied at five, a runner at first base, 1 out, and an 0-1 count on SS Jesús Báez in the top of the ninth, Thursday evening's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Asheville Tourists was suspended due to rain and lightning. The contest will resume at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with a nine-inning game set to follow.

Before the weather interrupted the contest, Asheville (13-16) jumped out to an early advantage. With a runner at second and two out in the first, the Tourists picked up back-to-back RBI knocks on a single from DH Cristian González and a triple by CF Kenni Gómez to take a 2-0 lead.

Brooklyn (18-10) started to chip away inning by inning. 1B Chris Suero started the second with an infield single, stole second base, and scored on consecutive groundouts. An inning later, the Cyclones knotted the score when CF A.J. Ewing reached on a bunt single, advanced to second on a throwing error, stole third, and scampered home on 3B Jacob Reimer's base hit to center. 2B Jefrey De Los Santos provided Brooklyn's first lead of the night, 3-2, in the fourth with a towering solo home run to right, his third of the year and second in as many games.

The Tourists would not go away, though. They promptly tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive doubles from SS Alejandro Núñez and LF Lucas Spence. Asheville regained a 4-3 lead in the sixth after RF Tyler Whitaker was plunked, swiped second, and scored from second base on an infield single and throwing error.

Asheville's lead would not last. Ewing slapped a one-out single to left to start Brooklyn's seventh-inning rally before Reimer was drilled and LF Carson Benge was walked to load the bases. Báez followed with a scalded single through the right side of the infield to drive home a run and tie the score at four. Suero followed and hit a sky-scraping fly ball down the left field that banged off the base of the fence. Everyone moved up 90 feet, allowing the Cyclones to snare a 5-4 edge.

In the eighth, the Tourists managed to draw even again. 3B Drew Vogel started the frame with a single, and C Will Bush walked before a fielder's choice created runners at the corners. Whitaker carried a sacrifice fly to left-center field to tie the game at five.

Benge ignited Brooklyn's offense once more in the top of the ninth with a single to right, but after Báez swung and missed at the first pitch from RHP Amilcar Chirinos, home plate umpire Caden Gustafson signaled for the tarp to be unfurled. Following a roughly 45-minute delay, the game was suspended.

Neither starter will receive a decision in the contest. RHP R.J. Gordon battled through 4.2 innings for Brooklyn, allowing three runs on six hits, walking five and striking out three. RHP Bryce Mayer lasted 4.0 innings for Asheville in his team and High-A debut, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two whiffs.

Following the conclusion of Thursday's contest on Friday at 5:30 p.m., the Cyclones and Tourists will play a full nine-inning game. The second contest will start no earlier than 6:35 p.m. In the nightcap, Brooklyn is expected to hand the ball to LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-4, 7.71), the New York Mets' No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Asheville is expected to counter with RHP Yeriel Santos (0-2, 8.84).

