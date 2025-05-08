Horvath Homers, Nichols Deals in 3-2 Hot Rods Win

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Mac Horvath belted a two-run homer and TJ Nichols spun 6.0 solid innings, boosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-14) to a 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (11-19) on Thursday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After rain in the area forced a delayed start, the Hot Rods scored their first runs in the top of the first inning against Dash starter Seth Keener. With two outs, Emilien Pitre reached on a fielder's choice, and Horvath blasted a two-run homer to left to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem responded in the bottom of the third inning against Nichols. Samuel Zaval led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Two outs later, Sam Antonacci knocked in Zavala with a double, making it a 2-1 game.

One run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth with Keener still on the mound. With two outs, Ryan Spikes walked, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Daniel Vellojin doubled to right, scoring Spikes, giving the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead.

The Dash plated their second run in the bottom of the sixth inning with Nichols still on the bump. Braden Montgomery collected a one-out double and came in to score on an Arxy Hernandez double, making it 3-2.

The score would stay the rest of the way, with Adam Boucher and Chris Villaman combining for 3.0 innings of scoreless relief work, locking down a 3-2 Hot Rod victory.

Nichols (2-1) picked up his second win of the season, dealing 6.0 innings while allowing two runs on six hits, walking none and striking out three. Keener (0-4) was given the loss, going 4.0 innings, surrendering three runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Villaman (1) earned his first save of the season, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (2-2, 5.23) against Winston-Salem RHP Tanner McDougal (0-2, 3.42).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.