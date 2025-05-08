More Montgomery Magic - Dash Walk-Off Bowling Green

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Dash (11-18) stunned Bowling Green (15-14) with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win in walk-off fashion 7-6, in game two of the six-game series. The first Winston-Salem walk-off propelled the Dash to back-to-back home wins for the first time in 2025.

With their backs against the wall, two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and down by three runs, the Dash's last hope was in the hands of Braden Montgomery, who represented the winning run.

The center fielder had homered twice in his Truist Stadium debut the day before, and was already a steady piece of the Dash offense in just his eight games; however, the former 2024 first-round draft pick had yet to face a moment as big as the one in front of him Wednesday night.

Down 6-4, the 2,000 fans inside the friendly confines looked on with anticipation.

The Dash had trailed for every minute of the contest, until Montgomery hacked at the 2-0 pitch.

Smash

A frenzy filled the ballpark. Montgomery sent a moonshot 415 feet into the Winston-Salem night sky and lifted Winston-Salem to its first walk-off win.

The 22-year-old sensation was showered with Gatorade as he crossed home plate.

The Dash had trailed from the jump. Bowling Green scored three runs in the top of the first, all with two outs, to set the offensive tone early. Winston-Salem tried to answer back with a run in each of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings, but after another pair of runs crossed for the Hot Rods, the Dash continued to look up at a deficit.

Jhon Diaz singled in the top of the fifth inning to extend the Bowling Green lead to 6-3; a score that stood until the bottom of the ninth.

Winston-Salem's bullpen pulled its weight. Five innings of one-run baseball from the combination of Jake Peppers, Joseph Yabbour, and Madison Jeffrey kept the Dash on the tail of the Hot Rods all night. In the end, Jeffery (1-1) picked up the victory.

On the other side, 4.1 innings of scoreless work from Hayden Snelsire and Derrick Edington paved the way for Bowling Green, who looked poised to even up the series.

But the Dash bats got the best of Garrett Gainey (0-1) in the final frame and taxed him for three hits and four runs. The Montgomery long ball capped off the biggest comeback win for Winston-Salem.

The Dash looks to clinch a split of the series when the two meet for game three on Thursday, May 8.

