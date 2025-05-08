Unknown to Untouchable: Anthony Nunez's Unconventional Path to the Cyclones Bullpen

There is no player on the Brooklyn Cyclones' 2025 roster who has had a more dominant start to the season or a more adventurous journey to Coney Island than right-handed reliever Anthony Nunez.

Through May 7, Nunez has been as effective as any relief arm in MiLB. The 23-year-old has allowed just one unearned run on one hit over 14.0 innings, walking only four, and striking out 24. His .025 opponent batting average (1-40) is the lowest in the minors among pitchers with 14.0 or more innings.

However, it took quite a route to reach this point. Following his graduation from Miami Springs High School in Florida, Nunez was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres as an infielder. His progression, however, was hampered by things out of his control, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 Minor League season.

In 2021, Nunez spent time with San Diego's Arizona Complex League squad and Single-A Lake Elsinore in the California League. However, at just 19 years old, he was ultimately released by the Padres on August 21, after hitting .217/.369/.307/.676 in 73 professional games, adding two home runs and 27 RBI.

After presuming his baseball career was over, Nunez discovered a little-known NCAA eligibility rule that allowed him to return to amateur baseball. "My mom remembered that someone who played with or against my brother had done it," Nunez explained. "We started looking into it, and there was a player in Division II who had recently done it. I reached out to Coach [Joe] Urso [at the University of Tampa]-I had played with his son-and he helped us get the information."

The underutilized rule permits former Minor League ballplayers to apply for eligibility with the NCAA if they fit under a certain threshold of years and games played. Players granted the opportunity are limited to play at the Division II, Division III, or NAIA level, but not with a Division I or Junior College program.

When the NCAA gave him the green light, it was a moment of reassurance. "It was exciting knowing I was going to play ball again, that my career wasn't over. I was excited to go to college, get my education, and live a life I hadn't experienced since I signed out of high school."

Nunez spent his first two seasons with Tampa exclusively as a position player. After 79 collegiate games, he was hitting .278 (77-277) with nine home runs, but felt there was another aspect of his athleticism he wanted to try out before departing school.

Given his powerful right arm, Nunez proposed a plan to head coach Joe Urso going into his final collegiate season in 2024. He wanted to try out something he had not done since he was in Little League. Nunez wanted to try and pitch.

"I had pitched when I was 10 years old, maybe 11...and it was, it was something that I wanted to do because I knew I had a good arm," added Nunez. "It was tough to balance it at first, being able to know what my arm can handle...It was also tough to be able to stay ready, to be able to go, come into pitch. But overall, it was fun. I had a great time being able to learn different aspects of pitching while also trying to help my team as a hitter."

Nunez's efforts at the plate and on the mound provided results not just for himself, but for his team, as well. By season's end, he and his Tampa Spartan teammates were hoisting the Division II National Championship trophy in at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C.

It was around that time that the New York Mets started to show their interest in the right-hander.

"We actually met in Cary, and when I ultimately chose them to sign with as a free agent, I was excited. I was excited to go," said Nunez. "I really didn't know what to expect. I didn't know much about the [pitching] lab. I didn't know much about them as an organization, but it's been amazing...I was exhilarated, and being able to feel back, feel that I'm back in pro ball, one step closer to my dream has been. It's been exactly that. It has been a dream".

Faith and family were central to Nunez's comeback. "God has led me to become a better person daily," he said. "I also talked to my mom a lot-understanding all the sacrifices she made helped push me to stay disciplined and work hard."

The mental shift to becoming a pitcher full-time was just as significant as the physical one. "The toughest thing is not being able to go back out the next day if you have a bad outing. You have to stay even keeled, stay humble. It's about staying locked in on your craft, working daily on your pitches and recovery." Nunez credits a wide network of coaches, teammates, and trainers with helping him accelerate his development. "Guys like [Mets' minor league pitching coach] Garrett Baker, [Cyclones pitching coach Jordan] Kraus, and [Mets' Vice President of Pitching Eric] Jagers have all helped me get better. I've learned a lot by listening to everyone-players and non-players-and applying what fits."

Returning to pro ball with the Mets also meant being closer to home. With New York's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. - roughly 127 miles north of his Miami Springs home - it meant more family time, as well. "My mom came to a lot of games in St. Lucie. That hadn't happened before-when I was with the Padres, she maybe saw me play twice. It was special to have her, my brother, and my nephew there." He's hoping for another family visit soon, this time in Brooklyn. "My mom is coming up in a couple of weeks. My brother is planning his trip too."

In addition to his brilliance on the bump, Nunez has soaked up and enjoyed every moment of being a member of the Mets organization and a Coney Island resident. "It's awesome," Nunez said. "We're having a great time in such a historic place. Being able to see all the different parts of New York and play great ball with the guys-it's been a blast."

