Wilmington Falters Once More in 12-1 Loss to Hudson Valley

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (10-20) fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades (20-9) by a final score of 12-1 at Frawley Stadium on Thursday, May 8th.

Hudson Valley got off to a hot start in the first inning. Parks Harber drove in the game's first run on an RBI single and Josh Moylan drew a walk with the bases loaded to take a 2-0 lead.

Wilmington got on the board in their half of the inning, a large part thanks to Jonathan Thomas, The left fielder reached base on a catcher's interference and proceeded to steal second before later scoring on a groundout by Caleb Lomavita, cutting the Renegade lead to 2-1.

Hudson Valley's Omar Martinez led off the third inning with a home run hit into the visiting bullpen. Two batters later, a Brenny Escanio double ended Wilmington starter Wander Arias' night. The righty lasted 2.1 innings, letting up four hits and striking out two batters. Bryan Caceres came on in relief and struck out two batters to end the frame with the Blue Rocks facing a 3-1 deficit.

The Renegades kept their foot on the gas in the fifth inning. With two runners on and two outs, Tomas Frick pounced on the first pitch he saw and sent it into left field. Frick's RBI double increased the lead to 4-1. Blue Rocks reliever Erik Tolman stranded runners on second and third however, inducing a popup to end the inning and keep the Hudson Valley lead at three.

Hudson Valley tacked on another run in the sixth inning after Brendan Jones stole third before a throwing error allowed Jones to advance home. In the bottom half of the inning, Renegades starter Ben Hess continued his dominant outing. After striking out two batters, Hess walked Jonathan Thomas to end his streak of 17 consecutive batters retired. After Thomas stole second, Hess was aided by a spectacular diving catch in right field to rob Seaver King of an extra base hit and end the inning. The play also kept Hess' no-hitter intact through six innings.

Caleb Lomavita ended the no-hitter in the seventh, leading off the inning with a comebacker to the mound that ricocheted off Hess and trickled to the shortstop for an infield single. A 3-6-1 double play erased Lomavita from the basepaths and also capped off Hess' night. The Yankees no.3 prospect went 6.2 innings, allowing only a hit and a walk while striking out nine batters. The start marked the deepest Hess has gone in his professional career while also matching his career-high in strikeouts.

Hudson Valley blew the game wide open in the eighth inning. 10 batters came up to the plate, scoring five runners in the process. Anthony Hall recorded two RBIs while Jones, Frick and Escanio recorded an RBI apiece.

Martinez smashed his second homer of the game over the left field fence in the ninth inning, increasing the Hudson Valley lead to 12-1. Martinez finished the game 2-4 with three RBIs and three runs.

Wilmington will take the field tomorrow for the fourth game in their six-game series against the Renegades. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

