Tourists and Cyclones Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
Tonight's game (5/8) has been suspended in the top of the 9th inning. We will resume tonight's game tomorrow (5/9) beginning at 5:35 and will play a 9 inning game to follow. Our originally scheduled game will begin no earlier than 6:35.
