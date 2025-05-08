Tourists and Cyclones Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







Tonight's game (5/8) has been suspended in the top of the 9th inning. We will resume tonight's game tomorrow (5/9) beginning at 5:35 and will play a 9 inning game to follow. Our originally scheduled game will begin no earlier than 6:35.

