Renegades Pick Right up with Another Dominant Victory

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - In a near repeat performance from Wednesday night, the Hudson Valley Renegades used a monster night at the plate from Omar Martinez and a dominant start by Ben Hess to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 12-1 at Frawley Stadium on Thursday night.

Martinez finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, three RBIs, a walk and was hit by a pitch. He has homered in three straight games, and has four long balls on the week. Martinez is the first Renegades batter to homer twice in a game since Garrett Martin on Aug. 22, 2024 (G2) vs Wilmington.

Hess took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his fifth professional start, finishing with 6.2 innings pitched, one hit, an infield single by Caleb Lomavita, one unearned run allowed, one walk and nine strikeouts. After Johnathan Thomas reached to lead off the bottom of the first inning on a catcher's interference, Hess (2-2) retired the next 17 batters he faced.

The Renegades jumped in front early with two runs in the first against Wander Arias (0-2) on a Parks Harber RBI single and a bases loaded walk to Josh Moylan. Martinez led off the third with his first home run of the night to extend the Hudson Valley lead to 3-1, and the club tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth on a Tomas Frick RBI double and Brendan Jones stealing third and scoring on a throwing error by Lomavita to build a 5-1 advantage.

Hess motored through the Blue Rocks lineup until Lomavita singled on a groundball that deflected off Hess to start the seventh, but the right-hander got a double play turned behind him to neutralize the threat. Thursday's game was the first time that Hess pitched into the seventh in his pro career.

Hudson Valley broke the game open in the eighth by sending 10 to the plate and scoring five runs. Anthony Hall's two-run single and an RBI single by Jones were the big blows in the inning. Martinez connected for a long two-run homer in the top of the ninth to extend the score to 12-1.

Hueston Morrill and Tony Rossi combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to finish off the game. It was the second straight game that the 'Gades pitching staff held the Blue Rocks to two hits. Six Hudson Valley batters finished with two hits.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series on Friday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. Hudson Valley sends RHP Josh Grosz (1-1, 5.51) to the mound, while Wilmington counters with LHP Alex Clemmey (1-2, 4.63).

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

POSTGAME NOTE: In his last two games, Omar Martinez is 6-for-9 with six runs, one double, three HR, eight RBIs, and one walk.

Renegades Record:

20-9

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.