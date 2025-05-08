Montgomery Strikes Twice

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - In their first game of the season, Winston-Salem (10-18) bested Bowling Green (15-13) in a 7-5 victory in front of 1,600 fans at Truist Stadium.

Outfielder Braden Montgomery donned a Winston-Salem Dash jersey inside the friendly confines for the first time in his career.

But by the time the stadium lights shut off after the Dash secured the 7-5 win, he was all the fans at Truist Stadium could talk about.

Montgomery launched a two-run home run over the left field fence in his first at-bat inside his new home ball park. Already the star of the show, the 22-year-old's home debut shined even brighter. In his second at-bat, he launched another long ball, this time over the right field wall.

His two long balls were good for four RBIs and put the newcomer on a short list of players to homer twice in a single game.

Montgomery's offensive production was part of a five-run start for the Dash, who jumped out to a 5-3 lead after three innings.

Both starters struggled to find their rhythm. Winston-Salem's Jesse Scholtens, who was on a rehab assignment, went 3.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits in his first appearance since 2023. As for the Hot Rods, Gary Gill Hill (1-1) went 5.2 innings and gave up six runs and nine hits to 27 batters - the right-hander also took the loss.

Samuel Zavala joined Montgomery with a multi-RBI performance in the Winston-Salem win. The right fielder drove in Jackson Appel in the second inning on a single through the right side, and later doubled in Wes Kath in the sixth.

The Dash bullpen was able to hold off Bowling Green after the three runs in the first two innings. Tommy Vail (1-0) went four innings on the hill, didn't concede a hit, and struck out four batters in the win. Phil Fox followed with a scoreless eighth inning.

Zavala's RBI double proved to be the difference in the series opener. Carson Jacobs allowed a two-run home run to Émilien Pitre, but it was too little, too late, and Winston-Salem escaped with the win.

The win snapped a four-game skid for the Dash, who will look to ride the momentum into game two Wednesday, May 7.

