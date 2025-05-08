Defensive Struggles Doom 'Burgers in Thursday Defeat

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C - Hub City held Greensboro's powerful offense in check during the first two games of the series. Thursday, the Spartanburgers' (17-13) defense was leaky in a 5-2 loss to the Grasshoppers (20-10) at Fifth Third Park. Hub City committed three total errors, and couldn't respond offensively.

Southpaw Josh Trentadue was sharp for the Spartanburgers. Hub City's starter extended his scoreless inning streak to eight straight frames after keeping Greensboro off the board through the first four. Trentadue struck out six; he allowed three hits, but not a single Grasshopper reached third base.

After Trentadue's four scoreless frames, Greensboro struck quickly against Spartanburgers reliever Kolton Curtis (L, 0-1) in the top of the fifth. After a strikeout, Curtis walked two batters, and Grasshoppers center fielder Lonnie White Jr. Blooped a single to shallow left to score P.J. Hilson and take the lead.

Catcher Julian Brock helped the 'Burgers battle back in the bottom of the inning. Hub City's backstop plated Casey Cook with a double to the left-center field gap, then came home on a wild pitch from Greensboro starter Chang Hung-Leng. The Grasshoppers righty, who went five innings and struck out six, left the ballgame in line for the loss.

However, the Spartanburgers' lead would not last long. Multiple Hub City errors, first on Cook, then Danyer Cueva, allowed two runs to score in the sixth, both of which came with Curtis on the hill. Greensboro took the lead and did not look back. The Grasshoppers pushed runs across in the eighth and ninth on an RBI single from Hilson, and a bases-loaded hit batter in the ninth.

Down three, Hub City had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Yeison Morrobel was caught trying to steal home, then a popout ended the contest.

The Spartanburgers and Grasshoppers duel at 7:05 p.m. ET Friday night. David Davalillo (1-0, 1.10 ERA) is Hub City's projected starter, while Greensboro's probable is TBD.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.