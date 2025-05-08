McFarlane Sharp, Arnold Homers, Claws Win 7-2 on Thursday

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Alex McFarlane threw 4.1 scoreless innings while Zach Arnold hit a three run home run as the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 7-2 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (11-17) have won two of the first three in the series with the IronBirds (11-19), and five of their last nine games overall.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a three run home run by Zach Arnold, his first of the season and fifth of his career.

They added another in the fifth on a single by Carson DeMartini and another scored on a double play.

McFarlane came out after 4.1 innings, his longest outing of the season. He allowed no runs and one hit while striking out five. The right-hander from the Virgin Islands has now thrown 12.1 scoreless innings over his last three starts. Josh Hejka got the last two outs, via strikeout, of the fifth.

Aberdeen scored twice in the sixth off Estibenzon Jimenez, both coming home on an RBI single from Jake Cunningham. Jimenez, though, settled in and retired seven in a row through the eighth inning. He walked a batter in the ninth but threw a scoreless inning and earned the win, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Arnold had two hits and three RBIs for the BlueClaws, while adding two stolen bases. Jersey Shore stole five, including one apiece by DeMartini, Cole Roberts, and Bryson Ware.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.

