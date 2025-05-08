Hot Rods Game Notes

May 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Close, But No Cigar.... The Hot Rods fell 7-6 in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Bowling Green led for a majority game, starting with three runs in the top of the first, headlined by a Ryan Spikes two-run homer. They took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but a four-run inning sealed a win for the Dash, capped off by a Braden Montgomery three-run blast.

Back on the Saddle.... After going cold over a five-game stretch, Noah Myers broke out last night. Between May 1 and May 6, Myers was 0-for-17. On Wednesday, the left-handed hitter went 2-for-4, while driving in one and scoring three times.

Diaz Drives Them In.... Over the past five games, Jhon Diaz has been on a roll. The outfielder is 4-for-15 (.267) during this span with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs. Diaz entered the month of May hitting .106 and has brought his average to .136 this week in Winston-Salem.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during the series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.

Nichols Nabbed for the Start.... RHP TJ Nichols will receive his fifth start of the season on Thursday. He is coming off two solid performances, including allowing just one earned run over 6.0 innings in his last start against Aberdeen. Before that, his last start at home, he tied his career-high with eight strikeouts against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

